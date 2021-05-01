Robert Currie Eadie
May 10, 1927 – November 7, 2020
Leavenworth, WA
Robert Currie “Bob” Eadie, 93, of Leavenworth, WA, passed away on November 7, 2020, at his home. Bob was born on May 10, 1927, in Salamanca, NY, to Thomas Currie and Ruth (Shearer) Eadie. He was raised in New York and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, in 1945. He earned the rank of Seaman Second Class and received an honorable discharge for his service.
Robert met and was married to Shirley Foos on June 10, 1950, in Rochester, NY. They moved, in 1952, to Whittier, CA, to make their home. Later, moving to La Habra, CA, he worked as a heating and air conditioning technician. Then, in the mid 1980’s, they moved to Washington. They purchased and operated a Bed and Breakfast in Peshastin, WA. In 1999, they sold their Bed & Breakfast. In 2005, Robert and Shirley moved to Leavenworth.
In their retirement, Robert and Shirley like to spend their winters in their RV at Oceanside, CA, on the beach. On February 14, 2016, Robert was preceded in death by his wife. Shirley M. Eadie. Bob loved to can the vegetables from his garden and make jams and jellies from his berry bushes for his friends.
Bob is survived by his four sons: David, Craig (Kim), Michael (Karen), and Kevin (Maria); sisters: Alice Vogel of Fullerton, CA, Ruth Ann Jarvis (Joe) of Rochester, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Funeral Mass held and announced at a later date.
You are invited to view Bob’s Online Tribute page at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.