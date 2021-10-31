Robert Daniel Doell passed away March 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with sepsis from heart and respiratory failure. He was born to William and Mildred Doell and raised in Wenatchee, WA. During his youth, he was President of his class all three years of high school. After high school, Robert attended Eastern Washington University, where he graduated with a degree in Political Science and a minor in History. Robert married Sheila Pulrang and they had three children: Catherine Elizabeth, Angie Lucille, and Ian Tyler.
Robert was a stellar corporate executive. He was Vice President of Time Life Libraries during its golden years and was dearly loved by hundreds in the company, due to the supportive human service policies he initiated and his inspirational guidance. He dearly loved his family and loved to play golf with his children. He kept his early friends his entire life.
Robert was an avid reader, excellent writer, and in retirement, he wrote a mystery, "After Dinner Games". His deep wisdom and marvelous sense of humor will be missed by all.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sheila Pulrang Doell; sister, Maribeth Doell Berberich; children: Angie Lucille Tarino, Ian Tyler Doell, Catherine Elizabeth Doell Pierce; nieces: Shannon Marie O'Keefe and Beverly Kay Garcia; great-nephew, Luke O'Keefe Hosek; and sister-in-law, Cheri Pulrang. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Jenkins Doell; and sister, Catherine Justine Doell Martin.
