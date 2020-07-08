Robert Dean Clements
East Wenatchee, WA
Robert Dean "Bob" Clements, 76, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2020. Bob was born to Charles E. and Peggy (Wallace) Clements on January 26, 1944, in Seattle, WA. He graduated from Waterville High School, in 1962. After high school, Bob attended college, and soon enrolled in the Army. While in the Army, he married his first wife, Jean Nelson in East Wenatchee, on May 21, 1966. Bob returned to college to finish his Business Degree from Eastern Washington University, in 1967. He and his wife, Jean, moved back to Waterville, WA, where they raised their daughter, Kim, and son, Chad. Farming was Bob’s passion. He began farming in 1969, until his retirement, in 2014. He enjoyed hard work and long days, in the wheat fields of Waterville. Bob would always know the current price of wheat, every single day! He was a member of the American Legion, and was proud to put flags on the graves of Veterans, in the Waterville Cemetery, every Memorial Day for over 40 years. Bob served as a member of the Waterville School Board and on various Wheat Industry Association committees. During his life in Waterville, he enjoyed camping with the Waterville Wranglers, horseshoes, golfing with buddies, and silver fishing at Lake Chelan. In early 2010, his wife, Jean, passed away.
Bob met and fell in love with Jeanette Greedy, an apple farmer from East Wenatchee. Bob and Jeanette were married in October of 2013. They enjoyed their time together and spent many summer days, on the river in Plain, and winters in Arizona. They had friends in every town they visited and always enjoyed a great game of cards and a cold beer. Bob was a wonderful role model for his children and grandchildren, and will be especially missed by his wife, Jeanette, and dog, Rudy.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jeanette Greedy-Clements of East Wenatchee, WA; sister, Dawn Viebrock of Moses Lake, WA; daughter, Kim (Jeff) Landon of Waterville, WA; grandchildren: Alexandrea, Dylan, and Zoey; son, Chad (Jacque) Clements of Waterville, WA; grandchildren: Mitchell, Hanna, and Justine; step-daughter, Deanna Bollinger and step-son, Brian Greedy of East Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Lily, Mia, Jewell, and Emma. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; and brother, Ron Clements.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at the Waterville Cemetery, 523 E Elm St., Waterville, WA, 98858. Please join us to Celebrate Bob’s Life immediately following the service at the home of Chad and Jacque Clements, 905 E. Poplar, Waterville. Donations can be made in his honor to the Waterville Cemetery, P. O. Box 175, Waterville, WA, 98858.