Robert Decker
Cashmere, WA
Robert Decker passed away January 28, 2021, after a long battle with COPD. Robert was born in Ventura, CA. As a child, he also lived in Virginia, Hawaii, and Olympia, WA, with his family. He graduated from Lacey High School, in 1979. He then moved with his family, to Wenatchee, WA, in 1981, where he worked to get his CDL, and became a long-haul truck driver for almost 20 years.
Robert loved his family; he was a proud uncle to one nephew, Richard Decker II, and three nieces: Jennifer Lischka, April Beene, and Brynn Decker. But he was most proud to be a great-uncle to three great-nieces and two great-nephews. He could often be heard bragging about them.
He is survived by his father, Richard Decker of Cashmere, WA; sisters: Patrica Hall of Wenatchee, WA, and Jamie Decker of Alaska; nieces and nephew; and his great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Decker in 1977; and his mother, Gertie Decker in 2004.