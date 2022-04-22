Robert E "Bob" Cline, 84, a longtime Leavenworth resident, passed away on April 16, 2022, at Central Washington Hospital He was born on April 15, 1938, at Azwell, WA, to Laurence Ervin and Georgia May (Berry) Cline. He grew up in Azwell and Pateros. He was the youngest of seven siblings. Following school, he went to work in the concrete construction industry. He worked on Rocky Reach and Azwell Dams.
He met and married Maureen M. Bernbeck from Twisp, on September 26, 1958. In 1960, they had their first son, Bob, then Ronnie in 1962, followed by Randy in 1966. They lived in Pateros for a while, then briefly in Goldendale before settling in Leavenworth. He continued working in construction as well as part-time work for the U.S. Forest Service. Then, in 1966, going to full-time for the U.S. Forest Service and retired in the late '90's. Bob and Maureen later moved to Cashmere in 2010. Bob missed working outdoors, so he started a firewood business, selling to Leavenworth residents and to Cove Resort at Fish Lake. He did this until Maureen's death in 2017. They had been married for 59 years.
Bob enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, and horseback riding. He especially looked forward to his deer and antelope hunting trips to Wyoming, with good friends, Roger Woolley and Jim McLauchlan. Even in 2021, on his last hunting trip, he successfully got his deer and elk.
He is survived by his son, Bob Cline (Terri) of Wenatchee; three grandchildren: Trevor Cline, Amanda Torrence, and Brynn Torrence; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maureen, and sons, Ronnie, and Randy; also his parents and siblings.
A Graveside Service will be held on April 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., located at the Mountain View Cemetery in Leavenworth. Please visit Bob's online tribute at www.heritagememorialchapel.com to share a memory with the family. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Cline as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.