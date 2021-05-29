Robert E. "Buck" MacKenzie
East Wenatchee, WA
Robert E. "Buck" MacKenzie passed away on May 23, 2021. He was born on November 15, 1933, to Joe M. and Zeita (Wood) MacKenzie. He was born in Ellisforde, WA, raised in Wenatchee, WA, and a longtime resident of East Wenatchee, WA. He graduated from Wenatchee High School, in 1954, marrying Barbara (Hunter) MacKenzie, in 1959. They were married until her passing in 1995. He married Kaye (Anderson) Berschauer, in 1996.
One of Buck’s first jobs was with E.T. Pybus Auto Parts. A picture of Buck currently hangs in the Pybus Market. He was self-employed from 1960-65. In 1966, he began a long career with Alcoa and retired in 1995. He was a member of the Machinist Union, Eagles, Elks, and a lifetime member of the Wenatchee Valley Senior Center. Buck enjoyed bike riding both here in Wenatchee and Indio, CA, with his longtime friend, Dennis Hall. Weekday mornings would begin with a coffee at Smitty's, with a group of longtime friends. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, and was an avid Seahawks fan.
Buck was known for his extensive knowledge of the Wenatchee Valley and its history. Throughout his life, he enjoyed a love of cars and trucks. He and his wife, Kaye, spent retirement winters in the Palm Spring/Indio, CA, area, along with friends from the Wenatchee area. Win or lose, Buck was always up for a trip to the casino. His last few trips, he was joined by his grandchildren.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe MacKenzie; sisters: Loretta Bush, Maggie Lee, and Mary MacKenzie; his first wife, Barbara (Hunter) MacKenzie; children: Lori MacKenzie and Scott MacKenzie; and grandson, Dolton MacKenzie, He is survived by his wife, Kaye (Anderson) Berschauer; daughter-in-law, Marjorie (Heinlien) MacKenzie; step-children: Scot (Maria) Berschauer, Jana Berschauer, and Shae Berschauer; grandchildren: Natasha Thwing, Vanessa Monaco, Evan MacKenzie, Carly (MacKenzie) Burwell, and Paige MacKenzie; and many nephews; and nieces.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Toby Long and staff, for their years of care and friendship, also to the medical staff at Central Washington Hospital, the friends and staff at Blossom Valley, and the Hospice care team.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Serve Wenatchee Valley, 12 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, with a Celebration of Life to follow from 3:00 - 5:30 p.m., at Canyon Creek Condominium clubhouse, 225 19th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements entrusted to Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.