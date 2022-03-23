Robert Earl Bolton M.D.
October 3, 1914 – January 13, 2022
Vancouver, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Robert Earl Bolton, a retired physician and the oldest man in the Pacific Northwest, passed away on January 13, 2022, in Vancouver, WA, at age 107. The second of four boys born to Fred and Maude Bolton, he entered the world on October 3, 1914, in McGee, Saskatchewan. Earl graduated at age 15 from Yakima Valley Academy (YVA), a Seventh-day Adventist boarding high school which later became Upper Columbia Academy (UCA) in Spangle, WA.
In 1936, he met and married Marjorie Gerking, while attending Walla Walla University. In 1943, Earl earned his MD from Loma Linda University in California. He was commissioned in the Army Air Corps during World War II, serving at Foggia, Italy until VE Day. Returning stateside in early 1946, Dr. Earl joined his brother Glenn's medical clinic in Wenatchee, WA, where he practiced Family Medicine for 39 years, retiring in 1985. Earl and Marjorie raised four children, Elsie Mae, Erlene, Bob, and Alice Joy in Wenatchee, WA, the ideal location for a man who loved mountains. He completed the Washington section of the Pacific Crest Trail, and climbed Washington's five big volcanoes, in addition to many other mountains.
Dr. Earl had a delightful sense of humor, and enjoyed reciting Scripture and poetry, including The Cremation of Sam McGee. He was gifted musically and often played the piano for worship services and entertainment. He taught himself to play a variety of instruments and played in the college band and the orchestra in medical school.
He and Marjorie adopted healthful living principles, including a mostly vegan diet and a regular exercise regimen, jogging regularly until age 87, then walking for health until age 102. He kept his mind sharp by memorizing Scripture and working crossword and Sudoku puzzles. During 30 years of devotional reading, he paraphrased the entire Bible, and while he was 100 years old his New Testament paraphrase was published as “A Physician's Paraphrase”, available on Amazon.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Elsie Mae Quittmeyer; great-granddaughter, Chynna Lau; and son-in-law, Dick Brown. He is survived by his daughters: Erlene Lau (Ray) and Alice Brown; son, Bob (Rhonda); grandchildren: Dawna Quittmeyer, Pam Quittmeyer, Kelcey Lau (Heidi), Tina Lau-Vaca (Robert), Dustin Lau (Cassandra), Rachelle Bolton Camargo (Marcelo), Ryan Bolton (Samantha); step-grandchildren: Jeff Brown (Vera), Jennifer Brown, Greg Brown (Diane); 16 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church, 508 N. Western Avenue, Wenatchee, WA, on April 30, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Upper Columbia Academys FoundationOne, an endowment assisting students pursuing a Christian education. Contributions may be sent to FoundationOne at www.foundationoneuca.org, or mailed to P.O. Box 744, Post Falls, ID, 83877- 0744. Contact Linda Klinger at 509-939-1716 or at linda.klinger@foundationoneuca.org.