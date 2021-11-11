Robert Edwin "Bob" Eller
Wenatchee, WA
Robert Edwin "Bob" Eller, age 87, died in Wenatchee, WA on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Bob was born June 2, 1934, in Okanagan, WA, to Howard and Mildred Eller. The Eller family then moved to Twisp, WA, where Bob graduated in 1952. Following high school, Bob received an athletic scholarship at Eastern Washington State College (EWU). He graduated with a degree in education, in 1955. At EWU, he met the love of his life, Janis Roberts, and they were married in Centralia, WA, on August 13, 1955.
Following their marriage, Bob and Janis lived briefly in Connell, WA, before relocating to Wenatchee. Bob worked in the Wenatchee School District for 32 years, until retiring in 1988, and was the Athletic Director for 18 of those years. In addition to his responsibilities within the district, Bob also served in a leadership capacity at both the regional and state levels. Bob took great pride in his work as a leader for high school athletics and was elected to the Hall of Fame at Wenatchee High School and the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA). He took great pleasure in the many positive relationships he had with athletes, coaches, and administrators across the state of Washington.
Following his retirement, Janis and Bob enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family and friends. Their travels took them to most of the 50 states, as well as many countries in Europe. Bob and Janis also enjoyed spending the winter months in Yuma, AZ, which they did for over 20 years. Janis passed away in January of 2018, after a long battle with an extended illness; until the very end, Bob was a devoted husband visiting her in assisted living each and every day.
He is survived by his three children: Cary Eller (Beth) of Wenatchee, WA, Lorrie (Marty) Cochran of Manson, WA, and Jeff (Lori) of Bellingham, WA. He will also be missed by his grandchildren: Samantha McCluskey (Josh), Heather Hepper (Clint), Stefanie Eller, Austin Cochran, Blake Cochran, Cole Cochran, Hayden Eller (Kelsie), and Travis Eller; as well as his four great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mildred; wife, Janis; and brother, Tom.
A casual Celebration of Life will be held in the gymnasium at Wenatchee High School, 1101 Millerdale Ave., Wenatchee, WA, at 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family is kindly requesting donations to be made in Bob’s name to: Wenatchee Panther Booster Club, either online at https://pantherboosterclub.org/make-a-donation/ or by calling the WHS Athletic Department at 509-663-8117 Ext. 6.
The Eller family would like to express our sincere thanks to the entire community of Wenatchee, who have provided support for Bob in recent years, as his health declined. The support of many was of great benefit and is a true definition of the “community” that Bob was proud to be a member.