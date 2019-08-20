Robert E. Collins
October 2, 1930 - June 11, 2019
Ashland, OR
(formerly of Leavenworth, WA)
Robert Eugene Collins, 88, passed quietly at Skylark Memory Care in Ashland, OR, on June 11, 2019. Bob was born on October 2, 1930, in Des Moines, IA, to Herbert and Crystal Collins.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war, as an electrician on the Valley Forge Aircraft Carrier. Bob married Mary Alice Lorenz in 1956, and they had two children: Kayla Susan and Robert Eric. Bob graduated from Drake University in 1959, with a B.S. in General Science. He obtained his Master’s Degree in Science Education from Michigan State University in 1962.
Starting his career as a junior high school science teacher, he went on to be a director at the Environmental Science Center in Golden Valley, MN, in 1970, helping to establish science curriculum to be taught in the public school system. In 1973, seeking a change of lifestyle, Bob and Mary moved the family to Leavenworth, WA, where they purchased and lived on a small 20-acre subsistence farm. He soon came to realize that he would still need to have an income, at which point, he fell back to the honorable profession of teaching and got a job at Leavenworth Middle School, teaching junior high science and social studies. Eventually the kids wore him down, and in the spring of 1992, he retired.
In his many subsequent years of retirement, he engaged with passion in bicycling, nordic skiing, kayaking, and sailing, most often accompanied by his dog, Buddy.
Poor health and habits necessitated a move to a Southern Oregon retirement facility in 2011. Bob's health took a further turn with progressive dementia, and he ended up at Skylark Memory Care.
He was divorced from wife, Mary Alice Collins, in 1989, and never remarried. He was preceded in death by daughter, Kayla, in January of 2019. His son, Robb, lives with his wife, Dea, in Ashland, OR.
Bob was cremated; no services are planned. Bob's ashes will be dispersed in the environment that he so loved and embraced.