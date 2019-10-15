Robert Forbes Winslow, Jr.
Bainbridge Island, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Robert Forbes "Bob"Winslow, Jr., succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his close family on Bainbridge Island, WA, on October 8, 2019. Bob was born in Stockton, CA, on January 30, 1939, to Jessie Cook, a Scottish immigrant, and his father, Robert Forbes Winslow, Sr., of Wenatchee, WA. His sister was Francis Rush. Bob was a proud Wenatchee Panther, graduating with the class of 1957. After graduation, he entered the United States Marine Corp. His tales of being a Marine Corps boxer are legendary. After the Marines, Bob’s personality and fortitude led him into a career of sales and marketing, working for several firms across the nation including Uniroyal, Schick Electric, Select Brands, and American-Strevell. Finally, in 1982, Bob’s entrepreneurial spirit guided him into forming his own business, Hyak Sales, in Seattle, WA, where he worked until he retired. Back in 1960, Bob was married to Nina Lee Hardin, for 23 years and they had three children: John Robert Winslow, Robert Forbes Winslow III, and Kristine Anne Winslow Boynton. Bob spent his last 37 years living on Bainbridge Island with his beloved partner, Donna Palmer, and Bob also loved her daughter, Heidi Owens.
Bob was a natural storyteller and enjoyed the company of friends and family. His door was always open. Bob enjoyed sports, always rooting for the Mariners, the Cougs of Washington State, or going to his own children’s or grandchildren’s games. He made everyone feel important. He enjoyed coaching teams and was a Boy Scout leader and pack president. Lake Jameson was an annual family fishing trip. He and Donna have spent over a decade driving the motorhome from the island to Mexico every winter, where they have made numerous friends from many countries.
Bob lived. Bob laughed. Bob loved.
Bob was survived by his loving partner, Donna Palmer (Bainbridge Island); his son, Bob Winslow and wife, Teresa of Olympia, WA; his daughter, Kristine Boynton of Richland, WA; step-daughter, Heidi Owens and husband, Doug of Poulsbo, WA; and daughter-in-law, Kim Newberry Clark of Wenatchee, WA; his grandchildren: Zachary Winslow, Brooke Winslow, Robert Forbes "Bobby" Winslow IV, and his wife, Amanda and their three children: Maddielynn, David, and Haley, Katheryne Winslow, Allison Boynton, John Boynton, and Jennifer Boynton, and Tucker Bowman. We also celebrate those who preceded him in death: mother, Jessie; father, Robert; sister, Francis; brother-in-law, John; and son, John.
Bob’s Celebration of Life will begin at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. After, we will continue his Celebration of Life at Wild Rivers Sports Bar and Grill, 560 Valley Mall Pkwy, East Wenatchee, WA.