Robert Gene “Bob” Rylie
May 26, 1938 – October 2, 2021
Tonasket, WA
Robert Gene “Bob” Rylie, 83, from Tonasket, WA, passed away on October 2, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA, after a brief illness. Bob was born May 26, 1938, in Honolulu, HI, to the late Lewis Frank Rylie and Neta (Cutler) Rylie. He grew up as a military kid and lived in Hawaii and California, before settling in Washington State.
Bob graduated from Arlington High School in 1957. After high school, he attended Everett Community College. In the summer, he worked as a wildland firefighter and rose to be head of a hotshot crew, working in the Cascade Mountains. In 1961, he moved to Bremerton, WA, and worked at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as an electrician in the apprenticeship program. From 1962-1993, he worked as a weapons test director at NUWC Keyport, until he retired at age 55.
Bob met the love of his life, Charlene Aldridge, on April 15, 1966. He was so smitten by her that after three weeks of dating, he proposed to her at Charlene’s senior prom. They were married on June 18, 1966, at Peace Lutheran Church in Monroe, WA. They have had 55 wonderful years together.
Bob had a larger-than-life personality and his optimism and his enthusiasm was contagious. He had boundless energy and was the hardest working guy you ever met. He was a patriot and loved this beautiful country. He had a passion for discussing issues and loved a good debate. The most important thing in Bob’s life was his family. He had a big heart and if any of his family needed him, he would drop everything and help. He loved celebrating holidays and celebrations and was the life of the party.
Bob had many hobbies. He was an avid gardener, ham radio operator, a beekeeper, he loved to travel, he loved the outdoors, camping, and loved to spend summers at his trailer at Paradise Bay on the Hood Canal. In April of 2004, Bob and Charlene bought a ranch in Tonasket and took all his lifelong knowledge and enthusiasm and poured it into the place. He raised a small herd of cattle and various other farm animals. His ranch kept him very busy and he was active all the way until the very end.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene; sons: Philip (life partner, Tammy Wheaton) and Dale (Meggam); daughters: Roshelle (Mike) and Neta (Scott); grandchildren: Ryan, Jakob, Rylee, Emalee, Leah, Zachary, Logan, Abby, Spencer, Hannah, Kenny, Lily, and Isabella; sister, Roberta Garfield; and his beloved pets, his dogs, Lavoy and Quincy; and cat, Cleopatra. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Neta Rylie; and niece, Shannon Clark.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Cashmere Cemetery in Cashmere, WA.