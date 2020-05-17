Robert Glenn "Bob" Stewart
Wenatchee, WA
Robert Glenn Stewart, (aka Stewie), age 65, left us to join his parents on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was born November 6, 1954, to Bill and Ersa Stewart. He spent his entire life in the Wenatchee Valley, making a lot of friends along the way. He was well known for his mechanical abilities, that began when working with his father and brother at Stewart Motors. Bob worked over the years at Cascade Chevrolet, Max Mays Lincoln Mercury, and Joe Welty Ford.
Some will remember him being struck down by the rare Guillain Barre Syndrome in the early 1990's, and overcoming it faster than anyone had before him in Washington State.
Bob loved all kinds of racing, whether it was cars, motorcycles, hydroplanes, or snowmobiles. If it had a motor, he liked hearing them roar to life. He was a Ford lover through and through, never owning any other make. A favorite 1957 Ford he purchased for restoration created a lot of excitement, when it was discovered to have been originally owned by his brother, Jim.
Bob is survived by his brother, Jim Stewart (Bev), now in Asotin, WA; two sisters: Joyce Rich-Minton of East Wenatchee, WA, and Gayle Main-Key (John) of Yakima, WA; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins. Bob was preceded in death by his father, W.F. "Bill" Stewart; mother, Ersa Stewart-Rimple; and step-father, Harald Rimple.
At this time, there is no service planned. Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA,in charge of arrangements.