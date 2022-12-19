Robert H. “Ogre” Farrington

Robert H. Farrington, 49, passed away unexpectedly at home on November 28, 2022.
Robert was born at Fort Lewis Military Base to Glenn and Eunice Farrington. He was the oldest of three boys. He attended Bridgeport High School, graduating in 1992. He studied Administration Of Justice at Whatcom Community College in Bellingham, WA. He later became Divisional Estimator and Outside Sales for HD Fowler Company. He was hard working and well liked by co-workers and clients. Robert is known for being a metalhead who enjoyed long rides on his Harley. He was an amazing family man and caring father. Robert was an avid Patriots fan and could recite every Iron Maiden lyric. He would always take the time to let his loved ones know they were important and loved. He will be greatly missed by many.
Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents: Katie and Everett Cline; and his mother, Eunice Farrington. He was also preceded in death by his grandpa, Keith Farrington, and survived by his grandma, Elaine Dick
Robert will leave an incredibly large hole in the lives of his family: his wife, Christy Farrington; son, Keldon Farrington; step-son, Eron Allen; step-daughter, Mackenzie Brady (Allen); father, Glenn Farrington; brothers: Jeremy Farrington, Cody Farrington, and Tim Jensen; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and Mark and Debra Harris, who he considered a second mom and dad.
Robert's Celebration of Life will be held in Brewster, WA. Date is to be determined. The family will send out more information once it is confirmed.