Robert Harry Scott
Wenatchee, WA
Robert Harry Scott, father, grandfather, husband, dry-waller, veteran and businessman, died Monday, November 18, 2019, in Wenatchee, WA. He was 83 years old. Robert was born on March 23, 1936, to Cecilia and Edward Scott.
Robert was very proud to have served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1962; serving in the 12th Airborne Division.
He is survived by his wife, Anne; and brother John and (Jean) Scott and their children: Beverly, Jimmy, and Katie, and their grandchildren. He is also survived by his son, Robert Scott, and grandchildren: Dalton, Cole, Leanna, and Riley; his daughter, Katrina James (Chris), and grandchildren: Jacob, Jesse, Samuel, Haile, and Benjamin; and daughter, Bonnianne Martin (James), and granddaughters: Melissa and Megan; and Rose Fleming, the mother of his children. He was loved and he will be deeply missed.
A Graveside Service with military honors will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. There will be a celebration at the American Legion Hall, 208 N. Wenatchee Avenue, following the service. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.