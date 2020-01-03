Robert Henry Blake
Chelan, WA
Robert Henry Blake took his long walk home on December 16, 2019, due to complications from an accident. Bob was born on February 17, 1934, the eighth and final child of Henry and Margaret (Thomas). The family moved from their home near Minot, ND, to settle in Chelan, WA, in 1942. Bob joined the United States Air Force in 1950, and was stationed abroad during the Korean War.
Bob married Becky (Hallam) September 9, 1955, in Coeur d’Alene, ID. The couple lived in Montana, where he worked in the mines before moving back to Chelan, WA. He was an orchard foreman for many years prior to going to work for Biles and Coleman in Omak, WA. He worked for all successors of the mill until his retirement.
He enjoyed his solitude and found great enjoyment in creating a beautiful yard and gardens. He was an artist, was fiercely patriotic, and a huge Gonzaga basketball fan.
Bob was preceded in his passing by his parents; seven brothers and sisters; his wife of 60 years; an infant son and infant daughter. He is survived by daughters: Mona (Ed) Aarstol of Chelan, WA, Cindy (Bill) Gagne of Omak, WA, and Angie Blake of Omak, WA. He leaves behind ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; numerous nieces; nephews; and sister-in-law, Ola (Wayne) Beauchamp of Greenacres, WA.
In honor of Bob’s wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. A future Celebration of Life is planned.
The family of Robert Blake is grateful for the care and compassion provided and shown him by the doctors, nurses, and staff of Mid Valley Hospital in his final days.
In honor of Bob’s wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. A future Celebration of Life is planned.
Precht-Harrison Chapel, Okanogan, WA, is in charge of disposition.