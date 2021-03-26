Robert Higgins
June 10, 1941 - March 24, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Surrounded by family and friends in his home, The Chief-Robert "Bob" Higgins joined the Lord,on March 24, 2021. Robert was born on June 10, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Clarence and Mary Higgins. His father worked at Caterpillar Tractor in Peoria and his mother was the homemaker of the family, for Robert and his three brothers.
Robert graduated from Bradley University in Peoria, with a degree in business, but his love for the furniture business started at the young age of 15, as a delivery boy, until he retired from Davis Furniture in Wenatchee, WA, after 27 well-loved years. Robert and his wife, Roberta, met in Peoria and were married, in 1972, where they merged their families and had their daughter, Catherine. In 1985, they decided to move to Wenatchee, to join family.
Robert's joys of life were serving the community and the Lord, gardening, orcharding, and spending time with his wife, Roberta, children, and grandchildren. He spent his summers camping with friends and family, fishing, and working in the yard on his John Deere tractor. He was an active member of Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, his 4th day group, the Lighthouse, and Holy Apostles Catholic Church. Robert had a true gift for touching the lives of people, with his friendly smile and never-ending conversation.
Robert was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Patrick. He is survived by his wife, Roberta; brothers: John (Marlis) and Dan Higgins; sons, and their spouses: Jerry, Scott (Devonne), and Joel (Becky); and daughter, Cathy (Pat); four other children; as well as nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; as well as an abundance of loved ones.
Family, friends, and loved ones, whose lives were touched by Robert are invited to the Holy Apostles Church, 1315 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., to reminisce and rejoice in the life of Robert. This will be followed by a Graveside Service and luncheon at Holy Apostles.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Lighthouse Ministries, 410 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting with arrangements.