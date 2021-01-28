Robert J. Hanson
April 15, 1932 - January 23, 2021
Mexico, MO
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
On January 23, 2021, Robert John "Bob" Hanson succumbed to a long battle with the effects of Parkinson's disease, at 88 years of age. He was born on April 15, 1932, in Lewistown, MT, to Roy and Alice (Ragland) Hanson. Known as "Jack", until he entered the U.S. Navy, he and his brother, Lee, started life on a 2,000-acre ranch, in the Missouri River Breaks of east central Montana, known then and now, as the Horse Camp. As soon as they were old enough, the boys tended the family cattle, while their father ran the horse operation, providing remounts for the U.S. Army. The family sold the Horse Camp and purchased two smaller ranches in the Billings, MT, area. The headquarters were on the Yellowstone River and the other, was on Blue Creek, south of town. A sister, Katherine, was added to the family.
He attended elementary school in a one room schoolhouse, on Blue Creek, and then, high school at Billings Senior High School. In high school, he excelled academically, played football, and ran track. When he was nine years old, he began spending summers back in the "Breaks", doing the hard work of a ranch hand and cowboy, for various small ranches with which the family had a relationship.
On June 6, 1950, he enlisted in the United States Navy, as soon as he graduated from high school. Ten days later, the Korean War started. He spent his tour of enlistment aboard LST 758 in the Korean Theater of Operations, rising rank to the rating of Gunners Mate 2nd Class. For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, China Service Medal, Korean Service Medal (four stars) and the Good Conduct Medal. He always remembered his service with great fondness. While home on leave, he met and dated Hazel Francis Roth and on his next leave, they were married, on July 6, 1953, beginning over 52 years of loving marriage. He went back to sea and she stayed with his family on the ranch, until his ship was home, ported at San Diego, CA, and she joined him. He mustered out of the U.S. Navy on April 14, 1954, and using the GI Bill, enrolled at Montana State University.
He graduated from MSU with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and went to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in the County Extension Service. He moved through several small communities in western Montana, ending finally as the County Extension Agent for Ravalli County in Hamilton. He and Fran produced four children: Robert, Jr, Richard, Peggy, and Penny. He assisted farmers and ranchers in the Bitterroot Valley, assisted the Forest Service in firefighting operations, and his favorite, which was advising the 4-H Club in farm youth in development: agriculture education, summer camp coordination, and specialty demonstrations of skills on the nearby Missoula TV stations, an innovation at the time. His accomplishments in the community led to his hiring by a local bank, as an agricultural loan officer and his second career was launched. In 1969, he was recruited by National Bank of Commerce (later, Rainier Bank) in the state of Washington, and he moved the family to Kennewick, WA. He rose in his specialty of agriculture loans, due to his knowledge of agribusiness and an abiding affinity for farmers and ranchers. He was moved to Wilbur, WA, and then Quincy, WA, as assistant manager in both branches. When Rainier was acquired by the Bank of America, he was moved to the regional office in Wenatchee, WA, to head a team dedicated to salvaging large, troubled, agri-business loans. He retired from the position of Assistant Vice President, in 1989.
He and Fran moved back "home" to Montana, first at St. Marie, and then Lewistown, and began to enjoy a much-deserved retirement. They lived in Lewistown for over 20 years, departing, in 2013 when failing health intervened. They moved to Columbia, MO, to be closer to quality medical care and their daughter, Peggy. He lost the love of his life, in 2015, after Fran passed away, at 89 years of age. In 2017, he was moved to the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, MO.
Bob ("Jack" to his relatives) was a lifelong fisherman, bird hunter, rock picker, and elk hunter. The species of fish did not matter: brook trout and rainbows in western Montana, catfish and walleye on the Missouri River, or any species of salmon or halibut in Alaska. Before Alaska, Neah Bay, WA, Sequim, WA and Vancouver Island, BC, Canada, helped with his salmon fishing addiction. Throughout his work life, vacation time was fishing time. When not on vacation, spare time was devoted to kids sports, the Boy Scouts, and his fraternal and service organizations: Lions Club, Elks Club, American Legion, and Rotary, or if that was not enough: golf, bowling, bridge, or pinochle. In his retirement years, he looked forward to elk season when his sons would get away and return to hunt with him, somewhere in Montana. This included the Missouri River Breaks of his youth, where stories of the good times and the hard times spent there would leak out.
Bob was known throughout his life for his quick wit, his objective and considered advice, and his willingness to pitch into work on a farm or a ranch, just because he was needed for whatever task that he could help with, or when a fourth was needed for bridge or pinochle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lee; his sister, Katherine; and his beloved, Francis. He is survived by sons: Robert, Jr. of Anchorage, AK and Richard of Winnett, MT; daughters: Peggy of Clark, MO, and Penny of Spokane, WA; grandsons: Robert III, Michael, Thomas, and Nickolas; granddaughters: Jessica and Kimberly; and three great-grandchildren.
