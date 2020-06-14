Robert J. Jaspers
June 2, 1931 – June 4, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Robert J. Jaspers, age 89, passed away June 4, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA, from an extended illness. He was born to Leo and Alta Jaspers on June 2, 1931, in Lewiston, ID. He graduated from Lewiston High School. He continued his education and graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1953, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, and later, went on to receive his Master’s Degree in Industrial Arts. He married Marcella F. Costello on July 11, 1953, and they were married for 50 years.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army shortly after their marriage, and was stationed at Fort Smith, AR, before moving overseas to Germany, where he was stationed for the remainder of his service. In 1955, his teaching career began in Hunters, WA. In 1957, they moved to Wenatchee, WA. He taught at Sunnyslope, H.B Ellison Junior High, and finished his career at Orchard Junior High, where he taught industrial arts for 33 years and retired in 1988. He also had a love for basketball and coached seventh grade basketball for many years. As a teacher and a coach, he had such a positive impact on his students over the years and everyone knew him as “Mr. J”. His patience, knowledge, and compassion for teaching, whether in shop class or in life, made everlasting impressions on those who knew him. Bob was named WIAA Educator of the Year 1980-1981 for Washington State. After retiring from teaching, Bob and Marcella started a woodcraft business called “Mr. J’s Woodcraft”, where they would sell their beautiful wood creations at craft fairs all over the state.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, WIAA, VFW, and was involved with many youth activities. He was always generous with his time and skills helping others. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and companion. He was very talented in making anything with wood. His passion was working in his woodshop. He loved to go fishing and enjoyed his garden.
Bob is survived by his very special companion, Diane Whitbeck; children: Patricia (Ray) Hisayasu of Kirkland, WA, Stephen (Jill) Jaspers of Brewster, NY, and Colleen (Kevin) Pearson of Wenatchee, WA; grandchildren: Wendi Clayson, Brian Pearson, Stacy Bayne, Stuart Jaspers, and Olivia Jaspers; and five great-grandchildren; siblings: Margie (Mike) Brewer, Vivian Gregson, and Phillip (Kate) Jaspers. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marcella; and sister, Marie Williams.
A private burial will be held at this time due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.