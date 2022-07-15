Robert John "Bob" Berkley
October 2, 1933 - June 13, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Robert John "Bob" Berkley, 88, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home from esophageal cancer.
He was born on October 2, 1933, at Albion, MI, to the late Paul Clifford and Ina Murill (Burroughs) Berkley. He was raised and received his early education in Albion, where he graduated in 1951, from Albion High School. It was in Albion where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Bob continued his education and later received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Law Enforcement.
Bob joined the U.S. Marine Corps in September of 1953, serving in the Korean War, and raised to the rank of Sergeant before receiving his honorable discharge in September of 1956. After his discharge, he completed his college degree. He went to work as a police officer for the Claremont, CA, Police Department. While working there, he met Police Matron and Secretary, Jacquelyn Jane "Jackie" Berkley. They were united in marriage on January 14, 1966, which was the second marriage for each. In June of 1972, they moved to Redmond, WA, and eventually made their home in Issaquah, WA, until moving to East Wenatchee, WA, in January of 2001.
During the late 1960s, Bob left law enforcement and joined the Civil Service Commission, where he worked as a Federal Investigator for the F.A.A. Anti-Hijacking Program, mainly working out of the Seattle, WA, office. He continued in that capacity until retiring in February of 1999. Two highlights of his career were 1) being summoned to Europe to assist in investigating the terrorist bombing of Pan Am Flight 105 in December of 1988, which exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, and 2) participating in the continuous investigation into the D.B. Cooper hijacking.
Bob was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in East Wenatchee, WA, which is where he met his dear companion of the past seven years; the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society, where he served as President for four years; and was as a 32nd Degree Mason.
He is survived by his significant other, Betty Dart; son, Richard Berkley, and grandson, Tyler Berkley both of Ontario, CA; daughter and son-in-law, Luann Berkley and Joseph Perrott of Carson City, NV; and brother and sister-in-law, James and Lana Berkley of Manson, WA; as well as niece, Leigh Villesvik; and nephew, Scott Berkley; and their extended families. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Jackie, on July 22, 2014; his eldest son, Thomas Berkley on January 14, 2018; and his parents.
Marine Corp Sergeant Robert John Berkley will be inurned at a later date, with Military Honors, in the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. Per Bob's wishes, no funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice. Deep appreciation goes to the exceptional Hospice staff who assisted with Bob's care, as well as his dear neighbors Debbie, Roy, Kay and Mike, and friend Michael. You are invited to view his online guestbook at: www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Honored to serve the family, Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, WA.