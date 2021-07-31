Robert John Orach

Bob Orach, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away at home, on July 28, 2021, having been diagnosed with widespread cancer, two weeks prior. Bob was born in Bronx, NY, and raised there by his grandma, Mary Walsh, and loving aunts, Roberta Nerone and Rita King. He earned a degree in respiratory therapy and initially worked at Montefiore Hospital in New York City, NY.
Bob moved to California and worked as a respiratory therapist for a few years. Then, the Pacific Northwest beckoned him, and he worked at hospitals in Wenatchee and Ellensburg, WA. Next, he established East Wenatchee’s Lincare Medical Company. He then founded his own durable medical equipment business, which grew to be called North Central Washington Respiratory Care. Bob was a talented businessman and expanded NCW Respiratory Care offices in Spokane, Seattle, Yakima, Chelan, and Okanogan, WA. After selling this business in 1993, he attended South Seattle College and received a degree in Landscape Management and Horticulture Services. Bob established a landscape business in Wenatchee, as he loved discerning with each client, their needs and desires to help them acquire their own perfect outdoor look.
Bob married Loraine Matthews on March 17, 1990. They loved time together at Oregon beaches, travel-trailer trips, and spoiling their pug dogs.
Bob was an active member of the American Respiratory Society and was bestowed honorary lifetime membership. He enjoyed membership in Gold Prospectors of America and was Secretary/Treasurer of the Clean Air Coalition.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Loraine Orach; aunt, Roberta Nerone of Wenatchee, WA; cousins: Veronica Cilla (Michael Curley) of New York and John King (Susan) of Minnesota; brother, Kevin Hanley (Tess) of Utah; and sister, Maryanne Schuler (Kevin) of Florida.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021, 10:00 a.m., at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view Bob’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com, where you can share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.
