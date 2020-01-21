Robert L. "Bob" Brim
August 5, 1939 - January 17, 2020
Maryville, TN
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Robert L. "Bob"Brim, of Maryville, TN, died January 17, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital, at the age of 80.
After graduating in 1957, from Wenatchee High School in Washington State, Brim joined the Navy, serving in the aviation division as an electrical technician. Afterward, he attended Wenatchee Junior College and the University of Washington, earning a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, and marrying his wife, Gail, in the process, in 1965.
He joined ALCOA after graduation, and was transferred to Pittsburgh, PA, in 1969, and again to Maryville, TN, in 1971, where he settled and raised his family. Strong, independent in character, and humorous in personality, Brim was devoted to implementing safety, both on the job, and in the home.
An avid golfer, he also enjoyed restoring classic automobiles and hosting car shows at his home. One of his great joys was dining with his golf buddies, fellow car enthusiasts, and former ALCOA colleagues. Brim employed his creative and pragmatic attitude in tackling both culinary and home repair projects.
A selfless, dedicated husband and father, he was preceded in death by this wife, Gail, of 53 years. He is survived by his two adult children: Julie Drake-Roberts, and Todd (Nicole) Brim; four grandchildren: Holden (Lexi), Tannen, Cora, and Carson. He is also survived by one sister, who lives in Washington State.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 10:00-11:00a.m., at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, followed by a brief service with the Reverend Catherine Nance officiating. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, TN, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com