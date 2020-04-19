Robert L. Derry
September 4, 1925 - March 23, 2020
Robert L. Derry “Bob the Burner”/“Iron Man”, was born September 4, 1925, and raised in Wenatchee, WA. Bob passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020, of natural causes. He was a man of many talents who served in WWII as a Seabee in the South Pacific, doing construction of roads and air landings. After the war, he became a lifetime smoke jumper, and through many years, did many volunteer jobs. In 1946, he married Colleen Fahy, and came back to East Wenatchee, WA, to raise their family. They had two restaurants in East Wenatchee in the 1950’s. Then, he became a volunteer fireman, which developed into becoming the Douglas County Fire Chief for over 30 years. After retirement, he formed a diving company, volunteering as search and rescue, along with many various diving jobs around the valley and state. As a very competitive man, he started bicycle racing, which developed into becoming an ironman in most all the 27 years of the Ridge to River races. He had a passion for bicycling which started out with Seattle-Portland in 1996, then continued on to biking across the U.S., from Everett to Virginia in 1998, finally racing in Australia and Russia. His final ride was in Peru, in 2005.
He has left behind a legacy and the friendship and admiration of so many, which includes his survivors: daughter, Pamela Fahy-Schindler of Marysville, WA; two granddaughters, Leah Eaton of Camino Island, WA, with two great-grandchildren, Joshua and Megan, and Adita VanGrinsven, with two great-granddaughters, Kailynn and Avelene of Bellingham, WA; son, Robin Derry of Connecticut, with two grandchildren, Guy Derry of Vermont and Kya Bennett, along with two great-grandchildren, Ryker and Calligh Bennett of Connecticut.
A Graveside Inurnment Service will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Wenatchee American Legion, to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.