Robert L. Diebel
September 15, 1926 - January 1, 2021
Okanogan, WA
Robert Leonard Diebel, one of the "greatest generation", passed away on January 1, 2021. His heart called it quits after 94 years, though he still wanted to walk to his chair. Robert was born September 15, 1926, to Robert and Eva Diebel in Terry, MT. The family lived on a ranch in Brockway, MT, until he was 12 years old. They then moved to Okanogan County, where they started a small dairy farm on Salmon Creek.
He attended Okanogan High, played football, graduated one year early at 17, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in May of 1944. He served two years as a landing craft operator on the U.S.S. New Kent in the Pacific. He was discharged in June of 1946.
He returned and attended WSU for about a year and then came back home to Salmon Creek. He started working at Okanogan Growers Union. That's where he met Hattie Pickett and they were married on June 30, 1952. They bought a small house with seven acres on the Conconully Highway and raised three children.
Besides working at the apple warehouse, he would also do work in the orchards and other odd jobs to help ends meet. He worked at the Biles Coleman Mill for ten years. He received the star route mail contract for Salmon Creek to Conconully for eight years. He worked for the county one summer putting up fence and then was hired full time with the Okanogan County Road Department. He started at the bottom with a number two shovel and worked his way up. He drove truck, ran other heavy equipment, and operated a road grader for many years. He retired from the road department, as a foreman, at age 62.
He and Hattie raised their family on the Conconully Highway farm. As they had funds, they enlarged the house, adding a garage and upstairs bedrooms and bath. They had milk cows and sold milk, raised hay, and other animals to eat. The children had ponies and then horses, raised various other animals, and did other projects for 4-H. He was involved in 4-H as a leader and on the council. He also volunteered with the Okanogan County Fair, elected to the board, serving as president for a time, and as fair manager. He was also known for the large garden they had in front of the house, especially the sweet corn that he grew.
He stayed busy in retirement. He and Hattie enjoyed cruises and went on several cruises, including a couple farm visits in New Zealand and Australia. He worked for Tollefson Construction for a couple of summers. He also helped in his son's machine shop, mostly doing coffee breaks and visiting with the customers. He always liked to talk and visit with people.
He is survived by Hattie, his wife of 68 years; daughter, Arlene (Earl) Engle; son, Darrel (Kelly) Diebel; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and two sisters: Florence Gavin of Twisp, WA, and Sharon (Bruce) McFadden of Lewiston, ID. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eva Diebel; brother, Dick Diebel; sister, Alma Meyer; and a son, Loren Diebel.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.