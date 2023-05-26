Robert L. Lathrop
November 12, 1929 – May 16, 2023
Chelan, WA
Robert L. Lathrop, age 93, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, surrounded by his family. Robert was the oldest of seven children of Charles and Bessie (Cole) Lathrop. He was born on November 12, 1929, in Pueblo, CO. When Robert was eight, the family moved to Pateros, WA, where his father worked for the railroad. He attended Pateros schools and then, served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.
On July 27, 1951, Robert married Joyce Ann Colver, of Chelan, WA. He almost didn't make it home for the wedding, as his ride from the Army base in California fell through, so he had to hitchhike his way to Chelan. With no time to spare, special permission was provided by a local judge to bypass the three-day waiting period for their marriage license. Robert always talked fondly of the people who picked him up and helped him get home in time.
Robert and Joyce were married 70 years. Their union was blessed with six children: Julene (Mark) Anderson, Darlene Lathrop, Ann (Paul) Harder, Gregg Lathrop, and twin boys who died at birth. Robert has three grandsons: Aaron Anderson and Joshua and Joel (Melissa) Harder; as well as five great-grandchildren: Ava, Liam and Emma Anderson, Olivia Harder and Kaydence Harder. Joyce Ann preceded Robert in death on April 10, 2022.
Robert was a refrigeration engineer for the Northern Fruit Company from the late 50s, until his retirement in the early 90's. He was also an avid ham radio operator, very active in the Apple City Amateur Radio Club for over 50 years. Robert attended Bethel Baptist Church in East Wenatchee, WA.
Dad's favorite times were spent camping with his family, talking with his ham radio buddies and puttering in his shop. The memories of many family camping trips when we were kids, have provided endless hours of laughter and joy. Dad and Mom spent many of their retirement years in their RV as Snowbirds in Arizona with friends and family. Dad continued to check in via radio with his Apple City Ham Radio Club until the very end. Dad could fix anything, from cars to irrigation pumps to radios. Sometimes, we weren't sure how he did it, but he kept enough extra parts to recreate things many times over. Dad was generous with his time and skills and spent many an hour helping friends and family. Our dad was one of the kindest, sweetest, loving people you will ever meet and we are so fortunate that God loaned him to us for 93 years.
Robert is survived by sister, Bette June Underwood; step-sister, Debbie (Lathrop) Bentley; and brothers: Dale (Lily) Lathrop, Ralph (Miriam) Lathrop, and John (Silvia) Lathrop. He was preceded in death by sister, Elizabeth Wright; and brothers: Bud Lathrop and Don Lathrop.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.