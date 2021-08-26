Robert Lee Allyn, 87, of Cashmere, WA, passed away August 16, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, with his wife and sons by his side. Bob was born in Brewster, WA, on April 4, 1934, to parents, Robert and Anna Allyn. The family later moved to Monitor, WA, where he attended Monitor Grade School and then, Cashmere High School. Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. While this Navy sailor was stationed in San Diego, CA, he met his future wife, Alice Wagner. Thankfully this cute, adventurous young lady picked up a handsome young hitchhiking sailor.
After their marriage and his discharge from the Navy, they packed up their car, cat, and all, and drove back to his family hometown of Monitor. While living in Monitor, they were blessed with their three sons: Dale, Greg, and Steven. They later moved to Cashmere for several years, then, found Lake Chelan and another career. Bob’s next challenge was a career calling as an insurance agent, moving to Wenatchee, WA.
Bob enjoyed a good game of golf, a family of boats on Lake Chelan, his out of control motorcycle riding in the hills, tending his garden, and time with his family.
Upon his retirement, they once again moved back to their home in Cashmere. Bob and Alice found their Catholic faith a very important part of their lives.
Bob’s later years were blessed with four grandchildren, which he adored greatly. He was so proud of them.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Anna Allyn. He is survived by the love of his life (as he would say) wife, Alice of 66 years; sons: Dale of Cashmere, WA, Greg (Jamie) of Malaga, WA, Steve (Lacy) of Monitor, WA; grandson, Steven (Shae) of Bothell, WA; granddaughters: Jennifer (Jerome) Moore of Quincy, WA, Tanner and Harper Allyn of Monitor, WA; and a great-grandson, due in September, that he did not get to meet; sisters: Patricia (Jim) McConnell of East Wenatchee, WA; and Betty (Jerry) Harris of East Wenatchee, WA; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Assumption, 300 S. Division St., Cashmere, WA, on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
We will miss him.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Allyn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
