Robert Lee “Bob” Shank passed away suddenly in Wenatchee, WA, on April 18, 2023. He was born on February 4, 1948, in Wenatchee, the eldest of three children of Bob and Wanita Shank.
Bob spent his childhood riding bikes, hiking, camping, and taking horseback trips throughout the Entiat Valley. He played music with his father, uncle, and high school friends, performing at many local events.
He graduated from Entiat High School in 1966, following in his father's footsteps and becoming a logger.
Bob was inducted into the Marine Corps in Apri of 1969, and honorably discharged in 1971. He then attended Eastern Washington University, graduating in 1974. While working for the Forest Service in Entiat, WA, he met the love of his life, Nancy Dorman. Bob and Nancy were married in 1977, in Entiat, and had three daughters.
After graduating from Washington State University with his Master's Degree, Bob got a job with Bonneville Power Administration. He worked as a tribal liaison for 29 years, helping write BPA tribal policies and coordinating mitigations with various tribes. Over the years, Bob mentored co-workers and tribal students. He was always there to support someone who needed help, advice, or just a visit.
Bob loved music, the outdoors, and animals, especially dogs, cats, and horses. He taught all of his daughters to play and appreciate music. He and Nancy loved hiking, especially in the Entiat Valley, and he was always available to provide the Latin names for wildflowers and animals. Bob also had a great sense of humor, and was able to find joy in any situation.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Wanita. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy Shank of East Wenatchee, WA; daughters: Amy, Becky and Emily Shank, of East Wenatchee, WA; brother, Ken Shank (Bobbie) of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Kathleen McBride (Larry) of Corvallis, OR; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on May 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Entiat Cemetery, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at the Entiat Grange, 14108 Kinzel st, Entiat, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Please express thoughts and memories in an online guestbook at chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.