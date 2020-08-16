Robert Lee Kinney
Salem, OR
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Robert Lee "Bob" Kinney was born on August 29,1940, in Wenatchee, WA. After an extended illness, he passed away in Salem, OR, on August 12, 2020, at age 79, with his wife, Sharon, at his side.
Bob attended Wenatchee schools including Columbia Grade School, H.B. Ellison Junior High, and Wenatchee High School, graduating in the great class of 1958. He thoroughly enjoyed attending many of the class reunions through the years. He went on to Washington State University in Pullman, WA, and graduated with a Bachelors and Masters degrees in Metallurgical Engineering.
Bob went to work for Intalco Aluminum Corp. in Ferndale, WA, as a metallurgist and from there, went to Martin Marietta Aluminum in The Dalles, OR, as their metallurgist and moved on with them, into outside sales in Tulsa, OK, and Kansas City, MO. Bob continued on in sales and metallurgy with several other companies, until he joined General Dynamics Corp. in Fort Worth, TX, as a QA Engineering Specialist and was there during the Reagan decade of the 1980's building of the F-16. From there, Bob came back to the Great Northwest and joined Wah Chang Corp. in Albany, OR, in metallurgical sales for 11 years. After a year of semi-retirement, he joined the Oregon Revenue Dept., in the tax division, and after a very enjoyable time there, he retired at the end of 2015.
Bob enjoyed all kinds of sports and he loved watching and listening to his favorite entertainer, Elvis. He even performed as Elvis on several occasions at church events. Bob, Sharon, and their children attended Assemblies of God Churches, where ever they lived in the U.S. Bob taught Sunday School and started Royal Ranger programs in a couple of churches. In Salem, Bob attended Peoples Church.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon of 55 years; son, Derrick (Kara); daughter, Krista; six, grandchildren: Whitney, Anthony, Lauren, Hannah, Conner, and Dillon, all of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, area; and two great-grandchildren: Connor and Chase of North Carolina. Bob was preceded in death by his dad, Tom; mom, Helen; and brother, Jim.
Charity donations may be made to Union Gospel Mission at https://www.ugm.org/ or Samaritans Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/. Be sure and don't miss Heaven, when you leave this world! John 3:16-17
A Viewing will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. at City View Cemetery. Arrangements are by City View Funeral Home, Salem, OR.