Sadly, Robert Lee Knoll passed away following a brief illness in Sacramento, CA, on October 25, 2022. He was born in Tacoma, WA. Robert moved with his parents to Ottawa, Canada, arriving in Entiat, WA, when they bought an orchard in the Entiat Valley.
After graduation from Entiat High School, Robert enlisted in the Navy and attended DINFOS, launching his career as a Naval Journalist/Photographer. He served at sea, and Guantanamo, where he and a buddy built a radio station and “The Last Rock Show” broadcast was born. He finished his service in Greece, publishing the Naval Base newspaper. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he attended the Columbia School of Broadcasting. Robert's warm and charismatic personality led him into sales and eventually to California, where he worked in the commercial motorized window coverings field for major tech corporations in Silicon Valley.
Robert's beloved children: David, Michael and Katie Knoll, meant everything to him. He said some of his best memories were the rock concerts he attended with them at the Gorge and the Dome. It brought him great happiness to know that his love of music lives on in his children.
He is survived by his adoring family; and friends; parents, Richard and Jacqueline Knoll: children: David, Michael and Katherine Knoll; grandson, Braiden Knoll; sister, Kim (Antonio) Bettencourt; aunts: Shirley Durgan and Gerri Woolf; and many cousins; nieces; and nephews in Washington, Montana, Minnesota and Louisiana. He also leaves behind his beloved cats, Bruno and Barney, who brought him so much joy.
An Inurnment Ceremony will start with a Military Salute and an Acknowledgement at the Entiat Cemetery, on May 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of his Life will be held later that evening.
