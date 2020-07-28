Robert Leo Knappert

Robert Leo "Bob" Knappert
Cashmere, WA
Robert Leo "Bob" Knappert was born at home, in Cashmere, WA, to Bruno C. and May (Smith) Knappert, on June 9, 1939. He passed away on July 22, 2020, at the age of 81. He graduated from Cashmere High School in 1957. He was drafted into the Army in 1963 and served as a medic at Battery D 2D Missile Battalion 562D Artillery in Alaska. Following his Honorable discharge, he returned to the family farm in Cashmere. Bob worked for H&H Plumbing, eventually purchasing the business. In 1973, Bob married Marie Grentz and was blessed with four daughters: Ann Marie, and grandchildren: Ben and Levi, Julie (Jeff) Brummel, Kathleen (James) Swafford, and Monica.
Bob was a 41-year American Legion member and had served as Commander of Post #64 in Cashmere.
Bob is survived by his wife; children; and one brother, Gerald Knappert of Cashmere, WA.
Bob always put his trust in God and loved his family and his country dearly. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: American Legion Post #64, P.O. Box 832, Cashmere, WA, 98815. The family would like to express sincere thanks to Cashmere Care Center, for the loving care provided Bob. An online pictorial tribute can be viewed at www.heritagememorialchapel.com. Bob's tribute page is also set up for family and friends to write a memory/condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, Cashmere, WA.