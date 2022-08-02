Robert Lewis Guess
December 18, 1962 – July 26, 2022
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Robert Lewis Guess
December 18, 1962 – July 26, 2022
Manteca, CA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Robert Lewis Guess, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 26, 2022. Robert was born December 18,1962, to Oleta "Fern" and Donald Guess in Manteca, CA. Robert grew up in East Wenatchee, WA, and worked on his family's orchard. It was here, that he developed his strong work ethic that remained with him his entire life.
In his younger years, he was involved in FFA and enjoyed rodeoing in bare back competitions and a legendary one-time bull ride. Robert graduated from Eastmont High School in East Wenatchee, before enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving as a Communications Specialist. He spent most of his career as a millwright in the forest industry. Robert was an experienced outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting water fowl with his son and teaching a long list of friends and family how to fish. He would often comment that he worked to fish.
In addition to many outdoor pursuits, he enjoyed traveling to Europe to see his beloved sister and her family, and could execute a mean jitterbug dance step. Robert was a volunteer for the Fallen Outdoors, a veteran volunteer organization that connects vets to each other and the great outdoors.
Robert was a proud family man first and foremost. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Skyler and Bryelle Guess; his daughter, Savannah Guess; two beloved grandchildren: Aylana and Kade Guess; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Kaveh Pourteymour; nieces: Sabrina and Kiana Pourteymour; aunt, Robbie Perkins; uncle and aunt, RE and Liz; as well as other extended family. He was preceded earlier in death by his parents, Oleta and Donald Guess.
The family has arranged a Celebration of Life for Robert on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. It will be held at the Skagit City School, 17508 Moore Rd., Mount Vernon, WA. For those who want to attend but can't make it, it will be Zoomed, as well. Meeting ID: 875 1525 8001, Passcode: GoneFishin . You may share condolences as well as memories of Robert at www.kernfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home, Mt. Vernon, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.