Robert Louis Day
January 18, 1947 – December 24, 2022
Walnut Creek, CA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Robert Louis Day, age 75, passed away at home on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Bob was born on January 18, 1947, in Tell City, IN, and attended Tell City High School, graduating in 1965.
Bob joined the Marines and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, from 1966 to 1968. Upon returning to Indiana, Bob attended Purdue Univerrsity and earned a BS in Industrial Enineering. He then spent his 30+ year career working for The Aluminum Company of America, (ALCOA), where he held various positions across multiple states including Indiana, Tennesee, and Washingtion. He ended his career as Regional HR Director, overseeing Pacific Northwest ALCOA locations in 2006. Post retirement, he continued to do contract work at ALCOA until 2008.
Bob volunteered his time at Chelan County Juvenile Center in Wenatchee, WA, and found happiness in hiking, fly fishing, playing cards, and spending time with his grandchildren. In 2012, Bob and his wife, Susan, moved to California to be close to their children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Day; his children: Stephanie (Sanderson) Seitz and her husband, Shane Seitz of Orinda, CA; Rowe Sanderson of Boise, ID; and grandsons: Jackson and Samuel Seitz. He is also survived by his brother, Mike Day and his wife, Jo Day of Dale, IN. Bob's ingenuity, intellectual acumen, deep knowledge of history and loving spirit will be missed.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Service in the Fairway Room at Rossmoor Walnut Creek, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks – Walnut Creek Lodge, #1811
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
