Robert “Lyle” McManus
April 25, 1918 – August 3, 2021
Cashmere, WA
Lyle McManus, age 103, concluded his life-long debate with God on August 3, 2021, and has moved the discussion on to a higher plane.
He was born April 25, 1918, in the farmhouse built by his parents, Hal and Ina McManus, on Mission Creek Road in Cashmere, WA. Lyle spent more than 100 years in that house and on that property. As a child in the summer of 1931, he recalls sitting on the shed roof with his brothers late into the evening, listening to the drumming of the historic Indian gathering where Yaksum Canyon meets Mission Creek.
Lyle was a quiet, self-conscious man who did not force himself into conversations. That said, everyone around came to understand his inherent wisdom, and when he expressed it, those who knew him listened. He was often right.
As a young man, Lyle dreamed of becoming a cattle rancher and horseman. He had an affinity for dogs and horses, often preferring them to people. But way leads on to way, and instead, he spent 50 years raising apples and pears on the family ranch, just south of Cashmere.
Lyle never married and, as was often the case in those days, he served as a second father to his 11 nieces and nephews. We are each left with our own stories and memories, but for all of us, Lyle was a strong presence well into adulthood. When our parents were unable to understand what was happening to us in the world, Lyle was a considerate and nonjudgmental listener. By sharing his own stories, he would often leave us with a different way of looking at things.
A child of the Depression, Lyle was frugal and self-motivated. In the 1950's, when speed sprayers were first invented and were expensive, Lyle built one from scratch. He was an accomplished horse whisperer, saddle maker, and farrier. He was a house builder, concrete finisher, an electrician and a plumber. He was connoisseur of homemade ice cream, a candy maker and never voted a party-line.
Lyle could tell the age of a horse by looking at its teeth, could cut and wrap wild game with his eyes closed, and could easily follow his nose to a ready-to-pick patch of chanterelles or morels. Like many men of his generation, Lyle knew more about the needle valve of a Model T carburetor, than about the workings of the human heart, and readily admitted it.
Uncle Lyle did not suffer fools or the over-confident. He wanted evidence without dogma, and nothing unsettled him as much as a know-it-all.
With this in mind, in his early 70's, he became a passionate member of the 12-step program. He dearly loved the community and the openness of the friends he made there. He had found his people.
Lyle had many adventures in his life, but not the big showy kind. He never flew on an airplane, and only traveled out of state twice, Alaska and Yellowstone, MT. The Little Wenatchee and Chiwawa drainages and the Chiwaukum and Wenatchee mountains were enough for Lyle. He found comfort in tending to the farm and riding his horse on a mountain trail. When he was no longer able to get out as much, Lyle often shared stories revisiting the pack trips of his youth, his fishing trips to the high lakes, deer camp at Sand Hill, and times with old friends long since gone on ahead.
Those who love Lyle miss him greatly, as we knew we would. We miss looking over his shoulder as he strikes an arc, shoes a horse, or hones a cylinder. We miss his warm welcome when we slam the screen door and walk into his kitchen. We take comfort in knowing he's just ahead of us, riding his beloved Sandy up the French Creek Trail, anticipating what's around the next switchback.
Lyle leaves behind his nieces; and nephews; and all of their children, who also loved him deeply. He outlived his entire immediate family, and nearly all of his friends and doctors. Many thanks to the entire staff at the Cashmere Care Center for seeing Lyle through Covid, plus some. We appreciate you all.