Robert Martin Peterson
Chelan, WA
Robert Martin Petersen, 74, went home to be with the Lord, on December 18, 2019. Bob was born on January 14, 1945, in Wenatchee, WA, to Martin and Margaret Petersen. Bob was a graduate of Entiat High School and went on to graduate from George Fox University, where he met the love of his life, Cindy. They were married on August 23, 1969. The following year, Bob left for Vietnam and flew Hueys in the U.S. Army. After returning, Bob and Cindy settled in the Chelan valley, where he and his father pursued the apple business and started Antoine Orchards. Over the next 50 years, they were blessed with three wonderful boys, and nine grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife, Cindy (Chong) Petersen; his children: Ryan and Shelby (Reed), their children: Caleb, Micah, and Stella; Wai Tim and Kari (Weedon), their children: Titus, Jude, Lydia, and Esther; Corey and Krysta (Zandstra), and their children: Addison and soon to be sibling.
For many years, Bob served on the board for Blue Chelan and as board chair for Grower’s Credit. He will be remembered for his dedication to family, devotion to the orchard and farming, and love of watching his boys’ and grandchildrens’ sporting events. His faith, loyalty to family, honesty, and work ethic, made him the man we aspire to be.
Visitation will be held at Precht Rose Chapel, 332 E. Woodin Ave., Chelan, WA, Friday, January 3, 2019, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Following a private family burial, a Celebration of Life will be held at North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Pkwy., Manson, WA, January 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.