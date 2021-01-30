Robert Marvin Pennington, Sr.
Coulee City, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Robert Marvin "Bob" Pennington, Sr., passed away suddenly at home in Coulee City, WA, on January 11, 2021. He was born October 21, 1944, in Columbus, MS. He moved with his parents to Wenatchee, WA, in 1948, where he spent most of his years growing up, but graduated from Ephrata High School, in 1964.
Bob served six years in the U.S. Navy, including three West Pacific cruises to VietNam. He returned to Wenatchee, in 1967, and went to work at Alcoa, where he retired as head caster, in 2001.
In 2006, he, and wife, Paula, moved to Coulee City, WA. They loved hunting and fishing, and spent a lot of days fishing at Banks Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marv Pennington, in 2012, and Lucille Pennington, in 2014. Bob's survivors include his wife, Paula of Coulee City, WA; daughter, Tamera (Mike) Smith of Wenatchee, WA; son, Robert M. Pennington, Jr. of Wenatchee, WA; grandson, Jacob Smith of Wenatchee, WA; grandson, Ryan Pennington of Wisconsin; step-daughter, Sandy, with granddaughters: Katie and Krissy of Coulee City, WA; step-daughter, Susie, with granddaughters: Ashley and Deanna of Moses Lake, WA; and sister, Joyce (Roger) Maxson of Vancouver, WA. Other survivors include nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins, including two very special cousins: BJ (Barb) Herron of Sunnyslope, WA, and JP (Jerry) Pennington of Badger, WA, who was also a long-time fishing buddy. Big brother, husband, daddy, and grandpa, you will be so very missed.
A Military Service will be planned at a later date (as Covid allows).