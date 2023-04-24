Robert Patterson Burke 9 hrs ago 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert Patterson BurkeMarch 19, 1927 – April 18, 2023Wenatchee, WAAfter a long and well lived life, a much loved and respected man left his earthly life behind to be with the Lord. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.There will be a small family service at a later date. To plant a tree in memory of Robert Burke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary