Robert Patty
East Wenatchee, WA
On June 23, 2020, a wonderful life was taken from our family. Robert Patty was loving husband, father, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa, and uncle. A true legend in all aspects of his life. Bob was born on June 7, 1953, to Loye and Gladys Patty in Chelan, WA. When Bob was just a baby, the family moved south to Tennessee, but soon returned back to Chelan County, to the Upper Valley in Peshastin, WA. The family remained in the Upper Valley for years, where Bob and his brothers worked tirelessly in the orchard with their dad.
At age 15, a deep passion for racing grew for Bob and his dad. Together, Bob and Loye purchased their first car, a '55 Chevy from Mr. Nichols. Two weeks later, at a race, the car was claimed. Two weeks after that, Bob and Loye claimed a 1954 Ford from Gene Milos. Bob raced that 1954 Ford for a few weeks at the Wenatchee Valley Raceway, before rolling it over down the back stretch. Though uninjured from the accident itself, Bob sustained a neck injury trying to get out of the car while still upside down on the track.
Nothing stops a legend. Bob's racing adventures went on for several years, taking on tracks all across Washington State and Idaho. One of Bob’s greatest accomplishments in racing, was being a seven year champion at his home track, and being inducted into the Hall of Fame, with his dad and brothers.
In the midst of his racing career, Bob met, then married, the love of his life, Crystal (Gustafson) Patty. Bob and Crystal married on March 31, 1972, then later that year, on November 28, they welcomed their first and only child, Karen.
They were married for 47 beautiful years. Bob loved his family dearly, along with his beloved dog, Trixie, who stayed by Bob’s side until the very end. To know Bob was to love him. He will be missed beyond words.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal of East Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Karen (Brad) Kinzebach of Rock Island, WA; grandson, Derrik (Katie) Kinzebach of East Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter, Brandi Kinzebach (Junior, Connor, and Ryder) of Oak Harbor, WA; and great-granddaughter, Ameliah; brothers: Tom (Jeri-Lynn) Patty of Quincy, WA, Bill (Bonnie) Patty of Quincy, WA, Jerry (Kim) Patty of Spokane Valley, WA; and an abundance of nieces and nephews that he held very dear to his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents Loye and Gladys Patty.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at 1820 SE Soden St., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.