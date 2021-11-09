Robert Russell "Bob" Davis
March 31, 1963 - November 3, 2021
Cashmere, WA
Robert Russell "Bob" Davis passed peacefully at home, into his new home in heaven, on November 3, 2021, with his family surrounding him. Bob was born March 31, 1963, to Russell Stewart and Alice Virginia Davis in Spokane, WA. He joined an older sister, Carol, at home, along with several older siblings, who were already grown and had children of their own. He loved camping, riding his dirt bike up the canyons, hunting, and fishing as a teenager. He went to Cashmere Schools through his ninth grade year. His parents decided to move to Valley Hi, in 1978, so Bob transferred to Peshastin-Dryden High School in tenth grade. He made many lifelong friends there, who he has stayed in touch with over the years. In the spring of 1979, at Apple Blossom, with his best friend, Art Clarke, he met Diane Kale, while cruising the ave in Wenatchee, WA. It was pretty much love at first sight and they were inseparable for the rest of high school. Bob graduated, in 1981, and then attended Big Bend Community College, in Moses Lake, WA, where he received his welding certification. Bob and Diane were married on December 26, 1982. Their first daughter, Melia, was born in July of '83. Lyndsey was born in 1985, and during this time, Bob also suffered a serious injury to his right hand, and was Mr. Mom to their two daughters for a year, while Diane worked as a nurse. Bethany was born in 1988, and in 1990, Jacquelyn, the fourth daughter arrived. In 1995, they moved to Cashmere, WA, where they raised their girls. In 2000, the whole family welcomed daughter number five, Naomi, and their family was complete. Bob had many jobs throughout his life. He was a custodian at Icicle River Middle School, worked at ID Wares as a driver and in food sales, URM as assistant manager, Food Services Of America, and most recently, Frito Lay as a route/salesman. Bob had always dreamed of owning a little restaurant and had the opportunity to buy Nuts and Bolts Cafe at Eagle Hardware in Wenatchee, where the whole family worked. Everyone that met Bob said he was one of the kindest and most patient, laid-back guys you'll ever meet and Diane and the girls will agree! He loved the years he was able to coach the girl's soccer teams and looked forward every year to fall soccer and football. Bob was right there with his girls through the teen years, teaching them to drive and helping them to buy their first cars. As the girls got married, he truly loved and respected each one of his sons-in-law. His favorite ways to spend time with his girls were boating and camping at Lake Roosevelt or the Columbia River, and teaching them to ski at Leavenworth Ski Hill. In recent years, he enjoyed camping and teaching the grandkids to ski. Two years ago, Bob was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and began a brave fight for his life, here on Earth. He retired in June of 2020, from Frito Lay and spent the last few months of his life, doing a few things he'd never had the time to do. He took the family on several trips to Priest Lake and most recently to Hawaii.
Special thanks to Wenatchee Valley Medical Center and hospice/palliative care, Dr. Julie Smith, Dr. Kelly Gillespie, Dr. Cheryl Shi, and his favorite nurse, Ramesh, in urology, who always treated Bob with kindness, respect, and humor.
Robert is survived by the love of his life of 42 years, Diane Davis; five daughters: Melia (Josh) Talbot of Eagle River, AK, Lyndsey (Charles) Miller of Cashmere, WA, Bethany (Rudy) Joya of Cashmere, WA, Jacquelyn (Oscar) Mejia of Cashmere, WA, and Naomi (Christian) Buenrostro of East Wenatchee, WA; fourteen grandchildren: Cyrus, Sarie, Elias Talbot, Uriah, Emma, Britta, Robert Miller, Elayna, Gretta, Adelynn Joya, Brooklyn, Calvin, Chloe, and Claire Mejia; siblings: Carol Jerles of Port Orchard, WA, Steve Davis of Kellogg, ID, Charles Chittim of Sprague, WA, Deanna Newton of Meridian, ID, and Jeanie Brauer of Spokane, WA; He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Davis and Virginia Davis Chittim and his step-father, Charles Chittim; and two brothers: Jim Davis and Donald Chittim.
A Memorial will be held at Mid Valley Baptist Church, 8245 Stines Hill Rd., Dryden, WA, on November 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.
To celebrate and honor Bob's journey to sobriety, in lieu of flowers, you may donate to AA via an account at Cashmere Valley Bank in Bob's name".