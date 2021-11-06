Robert Sheldon Love, 74, passed away on September 14, 2021. He was born on January 16, 1947, in Wenatchee, WA, to Anna Louise Love (nee Dietrich) and Donald James Love. His father was a wheat farmer and cattle rancher, his mother a homemaker. He grew up in Mansfield, WA, with his parents and three young siblings.
Robert attended Graceland College in Lamoni, IA, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education and American History. After graduation, he taught high school history in Bethany, MO, for three years.
Robert later moved to San Jose, CA, where he married Colynne Crownover, Together, they started Love Insurance Agency and a beautiful family. The had three children, a daughter, Amy, who passed away in infancy, and two sons: Marc and Scott.
Robert was a member of the Community of Christ Church, where he met his future wife, Brenda Badder. They married in 1998 and were together until the end of his life. He continued working at Love Insurance Agency, until 2018. Robert's interests included: listening to rock music, playing guitar in the congregation's, band, and Calvary Chapel home bible study group. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He often spoke of his great times in college and had enjoyed playing in bands on campus. He loved his college friends, whom he kept in contact with for many years. Robert and Brenda attended Calvary Chapel and enjoyed spending time with their friends there. When in Washington, he loved visiting Lake Chelan and taking the ferry with his family to the head of the lake to appreciate the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and enjoy a respite from everyday life.
Robert is survived by his wife, Brenda Love; sons: Marc Love and Scott Love; step-daughter, Gianna Aiello; sisters: Connie Whitman (Donald) and Donita Bernstein (David); and his brother, Stephen Love (Kathy). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy; and parents, Donald Love and Louise Love.
A Graveside Service will take place at Mansfield Cemetery in Washington, in 2022.
