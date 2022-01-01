Robert Steinberg
Wenatchee, WA
Bob was born in Nampa, ID, on December 9, 1945, to Howard and Colleen Steinburg. He passed away on November 16, 2021, at the age of 75. He graduated from Waterville High School and Washington State University. During the Vietnam War draft, he chose to join the U.S. Marine Corps and entered officers training. In the course of five years, he served as a helicopter pilot and trained men to become pilots. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. His banking career began in Los Angeles, CA. At age 65, he retired as Vice President in commercial lending with US Bank in Bellevue, WA.
He was an avid skier, golfer, and fisherman. His love of sports was a passion and he was passionate about the WSU Cougars. He played a year of basketball at WSU and was on the USMC basketball travel team. Coaching youth basketball and soccer was a joy for him. He was 100% in as a fan for the children and grandchildren as they participated in the various sports and stage productions. Hands on in faithful support!
Bob served on administrative boards such as Healing the Children, helping to plan fund-raising golf tournaments and banquets, and enabling doctors to provide medical care to children around the world who otherwise wouldn’t receive it.
Following the years of camping and ski trips with the children, Bob and Twyla took ski and golf vacations yearly. Travel both on land and sea encompassed their empty nester stage of life. It was most common for him to ask during an excursion “where would you like to go next?”…always planning ahead.
Through the years, Bob and Twyla belonged to home Bible study groups. When moving to Wenatchee nine years ago, it was Bob's desire to start and help lead one in their home and he did. Most recently, he was studying the Book of Daniel in a men’s study group. He was very interested in learning about the “end times.” One of his very favorite travels was going to Israel, where he was baptized in the Jordan River. He has run the race and with God’s help….finished well.
His parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Twyla (Goehner) Steinburg; three children: Michelle, Brian, Nathan; seven grandchildren; and three siblings: Dick, Caren, and Ed.
A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held at Grace City Church, 277 Melody Lane, Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Randy Springs officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Navigators Military Fund ID# 23819089. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.