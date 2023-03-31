Robert Storey
March 31, 1942 – March 7, 2023
Robert Storey
March 31, 1942 – March 7, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Robert passed into rest on March 7, 2023, in Wenatchee, WA, after a short illness. Robert was born March 31, 1942, in Boston, MA, the son of Moorfield and Dorothy Storey. His early years, were spent in Boston until he moved to Seattle, WA, in 1962.
He was a graduate of Wenatchee Valley Junior College and the University of Washington, majoring in industrial design. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He worked for design firms in Denver, CO, and Seattle as a draftsman, and also created specialized clothing for mountaineers, before moving to Wenatchee, where he resided until his passing.
Robert was an avid outdoorsman and photographer who explored the mountains of Colorado and Washington, taking pictures with his trusty Olympus camera. He would rise early in the morning after sleeping on a glacier in order to catch the perfect sunrise over the mountains. Many of these mountain shots were translated into stunning oil paintings and excellent flower photographs which filled his apartment and provided great pleasure to his friends and relatives.
Robert loved Wenatchee for it's excellent mountain views and trails and for the friends he made among it's people. He is remembered for his kind and gentle nature, quick wit, sense of humor, and simple lifestyle. He appreciated his neighbors and left them with many fond memories.
Robert was preceded in death by his older brother, Moorfield Storey, Jr. He is survived by his brother, David Storey (Linda) of Spokane, WA; nephews: Peter, Andrew (Elizabeth), Matthew (Kimberly), all of Seattle, WA, Thomas (Erin) of Thousand Oaks, CA; and niece, Joanna Semler (Travis) of Spokane, WA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Donations in his memory can be made to the YMCA of Wenatchee, 217 Orondo Ave., and the North Central Regional Library, 16 N. Columbia St. Interment will be at Washington State Veteran's Cemetery near Spokane.
