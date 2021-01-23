Robert V. Myers
Manson, WA
Robert V. Myers, 87, of Manson, WA, passed away January 15, 2021, at Lake Chelan Community Hospital surrounded by family. He was born June 15, 1933, in Lincoln, NE. He was the oldest of five brothers. On September 7, 1957, he married Patricia Ann Robinson, who survives him.
He served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950's. After his discharge, he attended The University of Washington and graduated in 1960. After graduation, he was employed by General Electric from 1960 through 1973. In 1973, he worked for Puget Power and in 1995, retired as a Senior Vice President of Operations. He served on The Board of Trustees at Wenatchee Valley Community College for ten years. Robert served as President for Lake Chelan Bach Fest and was a member of Chelan Rotary. He was a private pilot and was a member of the Comanche Society. He was an avid trumpet player for more than 70 years, performing in symphonies, big bands, and other local events.
He is survived by wife, Patricia; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Kyle Peer of Kennewick, WA; daughter, Nancy Myers of Phoenix, AZ; brothers: Roger (Lynette) and Dennis (Carolyn); and sister-in-law, Ann; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Myers was preceded in death by his brothers: Harold and Rick.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lake Chelan Rotary Community & International Fund (Scholarships), P.O. Box 601, Chelan, WA, 98816, or Lake Chelan Bach Fest at http://www.bachfest.org/. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.