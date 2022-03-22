Robert Volk Dufner, a 68-year Wenatchee resident died on March 16, 2022, following a brief illness, surrounded by his children. Bob was born in Savoy, MT, in 1929, to Andrew and Teresa (Volk) Dufner. He and his three sisters and two brothers spent their primary and secondary school years in Montana, moving to Spokane, WA, to facilitate college attendance in 1948. In 1951, he married Patricia Anne O'Hare. Bob graduated from Gonzaga University and the University of Idaho with degrees in Chemical Engineering. Following graduation, he and Pat moved to Wenatchee, WA, where he was employed as a process control engineer in Alcoa's newly built aluminum smelter.
Bob served two years in the Army, in the Quartermaster R & D Field Evaluation Agency, as a test engineer, in Fort Lee, VA. Following his discharge, he returned to Alcoa in Wenatchee. Apart from five years spent in Alcoa's Indiana Smelter, his entire 37 years of Alcoa service were spent in Wenatchee.
He was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church for over 60 years, serving it in many differing capacities.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; his parents; two sisters, Margaret and Mary Louise; two brothers, Jerome and Andrew [Fr. Andy Dufner SJ]; and one son, Robert Joseph. He is survived by two daughters, Diane Sanders and Susan (Robert Koons) Dufner; one son, Daniel [Fr. Dan Dufner]; one sister, Joan Breidenbach of Missoula, MT; and by five grandchildren: Danielle Sanders, Niki (Nick) Madunich, Caitlin Sanders, Anne Ray Dufner and Miles Koons. He is also survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
An Evening Vigil Service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliot Ave., Wenatchee, WA. The internment service follows at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane, WA, on March 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's School in Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.