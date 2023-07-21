Roberta “Bobbi” Jones
Feburary 20, 1936 – July 7, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Roberta “Bobbi” Jones was born February 20, 1936, in Nelson B.C., Canada, to Robert Peter and Gertrude Marion (Crahan) Riesterer. She was the second oldest of six kids. Her brother, John, died in infancy. Her sisters were: Evelyn Trainer (George), Marion Corliss (Jak), Margaret Travers (Butch); and brother, Ron Riesterer (Linda). Bobbi attended Central Elementary and Nelson Junior and Senior High School. She was a champion speller. Mom loved to figure skate and she worked at the Main Street Cafe to earn money for it. She skated every day and on weekends at the Nelson Civic Center. She said she wanted to be the best ice skater in Nelson.
She attended church at Mary Immaculate Cathedral, worked as a dispatcher for her dad's taxi business and as a teller at Bank of Montreal until she moved to Wenatchee at the age of 17.
Mom first laid eyes on our dad at the 1955 Apple Blossom Parade and later that evening, they attended a dance at the D and D Roller Bowl and mom said "and that was that." They were married on February 11, 1956. Mom worked in the auditor's office at the courthouse in Wenatchee. She could type over 90 words per minute and did shorthand.
Mom and dad had seven kids: Greg Jones (Clare), Gary Jones, Kim Jones, Jay Jones (Tara), Tanya Gibson, Cami Smith (Steve), and Anita Marie Jones. Mom and dad had special coffee dates when she worked at the courthouse and dad never wanted to be late.
Mom loved to garden and Jay and Anita have her green thumb. She also enjoyed swimming and passed that along to us. She loved to bake bread, cinnamon rolls and our favorite, brownie pudding. She played the piano when she found the time. Mom never missed our ball games and awards ceremonies.
Eventually, mom did the bookkeeping for our dad's milk business. Dad and mom took us to Frank and Elaine File's orchard to pick fruit for extra money for the family. This didn't seem like work as they provided donuts and we drank Elaine's pepsi. Afterwards, they took us horseback riding. We traveled to mom's hometown, Nelson B.C., Canada, to visit her sister, Eve, and brother-in-law, George Trainor and their eight children and other family members. Those times were cherished. We fished and camped on the weekends with the Boyd's and in the winter, dad encouraged mom's love of ice skating by taking us to those very lakes to skate.
In 1981, mom moved to Campbell, CA, to live with her sister, Marion, and nieces: Thea and Tracy. She worked as a Teller at First National Bank until she retired at 67. Many of her bank customers remained life-long friends. She dearly loved her nieces, Thea Lera and Tracy Corliss and friend, Kathy Craig, who checked in on her often. Mom returned to Wenatchee after retirement to be with her family. She enjoyed coffee time with Nadine and special road trips with her sister, Margaret. She looked forward to her weekly calls with her sister, Eve, in Canada. Mom enjoyed reading books and watching the Mariners.
We are grateful to staff and friends at Garden Terrace and Blossom Valley and her caregiver, Rita, for their kindness and care. We appreciate the Geriatric staff at Confluence Health for taking great care of our mom and the amazing staff at Central Washington Hospital for their compassion and care. A special thanks to nurse, Jamin, at Blossom Valley, for advocating for our mom. Mom joined dad in heaven on July 7, 2023.
She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Trainor; seven children; and granchildren: Kelsey Fish, Hunter Jones, Bret Gibson, Morgan Jones, Gabrielle Jones, Gage Cambell, Tucker Bardwell, Kristen Gibson; and great-grandchildren: Ryan and Emeline Fish and Sloane Gibson; and many nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Mom leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, hard work, and an incredible sense of humor that made us laugh every day.
Our mother's love will live on.