Beloved mother, Roberta Jane O’Neal, 83, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2021, with her family by her side, following a two year battle with cancer.
Roberta was born on August 24, 1939, in Britton, SD. The family moved to Inglewood, CA, where she graduated from High School. She continued her education at Wenatchee Valley College and The Deaconess School of Nursing.
Her nursing career served the community of Wenatchee, where she was employed at Deaconess Hospital, Central Washington Hospital, and Wenatchee Valley Clinic as a Registered Nurse.
In 1977, she married Ronald C. O’Neal and they enjoyed many years together.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and two brothers. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; and children: Norma McVay, Jack Hurt, Janie Flores and Lisa Abel; ten grandchildren; and many, many great-grandchildren; and her brother, Kenneth Kingsley.
Memorials may be made in her honor to: Confluence Health Hospice Organization, 731 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.

