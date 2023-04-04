Robin Cherise Martin
December 20, 1956 – March 11, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Robin Cherise Martin, who left us on March 11, 2023, at the age of 66.
Robin was born on December 20, 1956, in Los Angeles, CA. She was the daughter of Gary Otis Martin and Dianne Paula Paulson and had 11 siblings: Rebecca Martin, Andrew Martin (Trina), Robert Bogar (Lisel), Jolie Morris, Steve Morris, Michelle Wilson (David), Lorna Russell (Doug), Lisa Olander and Christa Cote. Robin was preceded in death by both parents; sister, Kathy Martin; and brother, Gary Martin, Jr.
Robin grew up in Los Angeles, CA, and attended Savannah High School before starting a family of her own. Robin had a zest for life that was infectious to all who knew her. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her children: Sunshine Blagg (Chuck) and Desiree Ledgerwood (Cory); grandchildren: Elizabeth Robertson (Christopher), Emily Beaver (Derek), Abigail Baxter (Luke), Faith Blagg, Izabelle and Zander Ledgerwood; and great grandchildren: Druzy and Ezekiel Baxter; who were all the light of her life.
She had a passion for traveling, story telling, and of course, a “Picture Perfect” from Dutch Bro's with an extra shot. She always had a smile on her face when she was sharing her stories with others.
Robin was a kind and generous person who touched the lives of so many people. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and her warm and caring personality made her a beloved member of her community.
Although we are heartbroken by her passing, we take comfort in knowing that she is at peace and reunited with her loved ones who have gone before her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but her memory will live on forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, dear mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Robin. You will always be loved and remembered.
The family extends gratitude to Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, River West Assisted Living, Hospice, and dear friends who showed her respect, compassion, and love.
A Celebration for Robin's Life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Praise Center, 435 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
