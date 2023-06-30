Robin “Toby” Humbert Droz
September 19, 1955 – June 14, 2023
Portland, OR
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Robin Humbert Droz, known by his family as Toby, a resident of Portland, OR, for over 50 years, passed away suddenly of natural causes on June 14, 2023. Robin was born on September 19, 1955, in Wenatchee, WA, at St. Anthony's Hospital. He was educated at both Wenatchee and Vancouver, WA, schools, and graduated from Columbia River High School in 1974.
Most of Robin's working years were spent in the hospitality business. He retired in December of 2022, from Terwilliger Plaza, after 14 years of service. When notifying the Terwilliger team members of Robin's death, the CEO said that Robin was thought of by many as more than a co-worker, but as a friend; as he genuinely demonstrated care and concern for those he encountered.
Many comments have been made about Robin's kindness to others. Robin was a passionate photographer, with an eye for the artistry of buildings, flowers, travels and exquisite antique cars. He made two trips to Europe, in 1978 and 2014, making lifetime friends there. He was an avid reader and collector of fine books. He was passionate about researching his ancestors.
Robin was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Portland. Among his belongings, was this Epiphany: To acknowledge the light at the door; to embrace Jesus. To salute the life, which has passed; to greet the life, which has arrived. A transitory commendation; to celebrate the new life.
Survivors include his sister-in-law, Susan Droz Rankin; nephew, Joshua Droz and family; niece, Sarah Babbitt and husband; and numerous cousins. Robin was preceded in death by his father and mother, Bernerd and Inez Droz; and his only sibling, Rex Droz.
Family and friends who wish may make memorial contributions to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, or Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 147 NW 19th Ave., Portland, OR, 97209, or the charity of your choice.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. To leave condolences, go to: chapelofthevalleyncw.com.
