Rocky Holloway
Wenatchee, WA
Rocky was born May 23, 1939, to T. O. Holloway and Bernadine (Koch) Holloway at Wenatchee WA. He lived in several places in Washington and Idaho, while his dad looked for work. Rocky graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1957. He went to work immediately for Holloway Construction as a heavy equipment operator. Rocky worked for many companies in Wenatchee and Seattle, WA, (helping to build I-5). Many of his friends always said he was born to run a backhoe, and that he was the best.
In 1967, he married Faye Gram and in 1971, they welcomed their son, Chad T. (best son ever). We loved camping, fishing, and snowmobiling as a family.
Rocky was a great mechanic always fixing our cars and building a VW for Chad when he turned 16. Rocky and Faye were founding members of 'Apple Country Snowmobile Club' and members of car clubs in town. Rocky had a 1955 T-Bird and Faye's 1966 Mustang.
Rocky is survived by his wife of 52 years, Faye; son, Chad, his wife, Christina; and granddaughter, Bethanie; two sisters-in-law: Barbara Quinn and Pam McCaw; several nieces and nephews; and some very special friends. Thank you Walt and Carole.
Rocky will be missed so much. He and Chad were best friends, always worried about each other. Rocky saying, 'What's the kid up to?' and Chad saying, 'How you doing hoosie?' So much love there.
A family service is planned. Jones & Jones-Betts of Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family.