Rocky Skalisky
October 22, 1953 - September 6, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Rocky Skalisky, beloved husband, son, grandfather, father, father-in-law, and uncle, was aged 65 when he passed away on September 6, 2019. He was surrounded by family at Central Washington Hospital. Rocky was born in Wadena, MN, on October 22, 1953, to Dale E. Skalisky and Wanda B. Hill. Rocky led a fulfilling life and remained interested and engaged with everyone and everything around him.
Rocky graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1971, with numerous awards. He quarterbacked the WHS football team to a championship in 1970, and was a first team high school All American. Rocky went on to play baseball with the Philadelphia Phillies before returning to his beloved Wenatchee Valley. Rocky worked in insurance for 40 years (20 years with Martin Morris Insurance), serving the Wenatchee community diligently and faithfully.
Rocky was as generous with his time as he was with conversation. He loved to talk, and at times, it could be hard to escape a 30 minute conversation with him. Rocky never met a stranger. He could talk for hours with family, friends, or anybody he met, with sports being a favorite topic. Rocky was a sports enthusiast who loved the Wenatchee Wild Hockey games as he and Katrina had been ten year season ticket holders. Football, baseball, or hockey was always on his TV at home. Rocky loved traveling with his wife. They enjoyed traveling to Germany, Australia, Spain, Mexico, and all around Washington and Oregon. His favorite trips were always going to watch his grandchildren. Rocky engaged in many different community based clubs and events including the Wenatchee Rotary, Exchange Club, Wenatchee Applearians and the Centipede Dance Club. He truly enjoyed his coffee group in the mornings.
Rocky was a caring, kind man. He was a humble, loving, and gregarious man who will be dearly missed by all those lucky enough to know him.
He is survived by his wife, Katrina; parents; brothers: Kevin, Kyle (Kyra), Cory (Tracy); and sisters: Lona Williams (Perry) and Candy Tobin (John); his children: Shawnez Graham (Jonathan), Matthew (Julie), Lacey Lincoln (Kelly); step-sons: Jonathan Borth, Austin Borth (Victoria), William Grant Borth; and step-daughter, Kate Furlong-Borth; his eight grandchildren: Madilyn and MacKenzie Skalisky, Austin Graham, Hallee, Brady, Olivia, Genevieve, and Elliott Borth; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his loving aunt, Gwen Cavallini.
A Memorial to Celebrate Rocky will be held on November 30, 2019, at Sage Hills Church, 1501 Fifth St., Wenatchee WA.