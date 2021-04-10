Rodger Daugherty

Rodger A. Daugherty
February 12, 1946 - April 11, 2020
Nice, France
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Our Big Brother
Our brother, Rodger, was the oldest sibling and the only boy, growing up with three younger sisters. As little sisters, we remember him as kind, patient, and a fun big brother. He was always inventing new games and activities to keep us busy. Rodger was born in Wenatchee, WA, and spent his early years in Monitor, WA, part of our mom’s big Patrick family. Nearby were grandparents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins, to enjoy. Rodger was dearly loved by this big family. He attended grades one-three in Cashmere, WA, and then moved to East Wenatchee, WA, and there completed his high school education. While attending Eastmont High School, he enjoyed participating in sports including baseball, track and field, and especially, wrestling, advancing to state level in competition.
After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served four years aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise. While in the Navy, he traveled to many countries, sending exciting treasures from far away lands to his little sisters at home. How excited we would be at each new package!
After his honorable discharge, he pursued studies in Theology and French. In the late 1970's, Rodger fulfilled his dream and moved to France, settling in Nice. He was employed in the hotel industry, until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling throughout much of Europe. It was in Nice that Rodger met his beloved partner of 43 years, Danielle DeMunck. We are grateful to Dani for all her love and care, until Rodger’s passing April 11, 2020, in Nice, from complications of the Coronavirus.
Rodger had strong faith in God, his hope and belief in life eternal.
He leaves behind his partner, Danielle DeMunck of Nice, France; sisters: Bonnie Cooper and Connie Ames of East Wenatchee, WA. He was preceded in death by our mother, Vivian Patrick Loken; youngest sister, Susan Loken Price; beloved grandmother, Elizabeth Patrick; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.