Rodney “Gene” Layman was born in Toppenish, WA, on November 19, 1938. Gene spent his last three months at Columbia Landing Memory Facility and passed away on June 2, 2023, due to long illnesses of Alzheimer and Parkinson diseases.
Gene graduated from Naches High School in Naches, WA. He joined the Marines in 1957.
Gene worked in several different positions over his lifetime. The job that made him most happy was driving school bus. He loved children, and was a 4H Leader for several years, along with his children. He was a good, strong and gentle man loved by family and friends. He had a very good sense of humor and a great love for all animals and wildlife. He will be missed.
He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Shirley Lee Layman; children: Tami Miller, Jeff and Beth Layman, Scott Layman and Shannon, and Eric Rone; grandchildren: Tara, Leann, Brandon and Shaine; and great-grandchildren: Makala, Gavin, Lathan, Destiny, Luke and Logan; and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney R. Layman, mother, Irene A. Killian; and his birth mother, Anna M. Raikoglo.
Service for Gene will be shared at Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
